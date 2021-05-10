On Saturday, news broke that Medina Spirit failed a drug test following his win in the 147th Kentucky Derby. As a result, trainer Bob Baffert was suspended from entering horses at Churchill Downs, while Preakness officials announced they would review the "relevant facts and information." The news came just six days ahead of Saturday's 2021 Preakness Stakes. The 2021 Preakness Stakes post draw is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, one day later than originally planned, while post time for the race is 6:50 p.m. ET.

Medina Spirit is still pointed towards Pimlico Race Course as the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Can the Kentucky Derby winner get it done at the Preakness 2021, or will a contender like Concert Tour at 9-1 or Midnight Bourbon (15-1) pull the upset? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. The weekend revelations that Medina Spirit failed a drug test after his win at Churchill Downs and a suspension of trainer Bob Baffert by the Kentucky track cast a cloud over the horse heading into Preakness week.

Let's not forget that Medina Spirit wasn't the best horse in trainer Bob Baffert's stable this season, as both Concert Tour and Life is Good were more highly considered. While both suffered injuries which kept them out of the Derby, Concert Tour is expected to be among the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses, perhaps diverting some of Baffert's attention following the Kentucky Derby away from Medina Spirit.

Medina Spirit will also have to contest with being the hunted instead of the hunter at the Preakness Stakes 2021. He flew under the radar at the Derby, which allowed him to be left alone out front, but that won't be the same case at Pimlico Race Course. He won't go as unchallenged with pacesetting responsibilities, so expect other horses to try to keep him from that position. Medina Spirit has never won a race in a stalking position, so expect the rest of the 2021 Preakness Stakes field to try to keep him from what he does best.

How to make 2021 Preakness States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on an underrated horse who has history on his side ahead of the Preakness. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1