The 2021 Triple Crown schedule rolls on Saturday, May 15, when the 2021 Preakness Stakes goes to post at 6:45 p.m. ET. Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, and the Bob Baffert-trained colt will try to pick up the second jewel of the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes 2021. Medina Spirit is aiming to become the third Triple Crown winner since 2015. Plenty of other intriguing 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders stand in his way, however.

The 2021 Preakness Stakes odds list Essential Quality, who was the pre-Kentucky Derby favorite, at 5-2. Medina Spirit is going off at 7-2, while Mandaloun (6-1) and Concert Tour (9-1) are the other 2021 Preakness Stakes horses getting single-digit odds. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021. Thirty-six horses have gone on to win the Preakness Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby, but Demling notes that Medina Spirit ran virtually a perfect race at Churchill Downs. "He got a good break, set the pace and nobody could get by him," Demling told SportsLine.

He also drew the No. 8 post at Churchill Downs, which has produced the second-most winners at the Kentucky Derby. The 2021 Preakness Stakes post draw isn't until next week, but it is unlikely that all will line up as well for Medina Spirit.

Three other horses -- Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality -- were charging hard toward the end of the Kentucky Derby as Medina Spirit held on by a half-length. With a loaded 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup expected, Medina Spirit isn't a great value in early 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Preakness States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on a horse coming off a "big-time race" who will be "a major contender" at the Preakness. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

