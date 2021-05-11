Over the weekend, Medina Spirit, who won the Kentucky Derby, failed a drug test. While Churchill Downs officials investigate the alleged elevated levels of betamethasone, trainer Bob Baffert was suspended from entering horses at the Kentucky track. The 2021 Preakness Stakes is now just four days away, with Medina Spirit and stablemate Concert Tour expected to be the top two 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders. Can you trust either Baffert-trained horse with your Preakness Stakes 2021 picks?

Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course. Medina Spirit, who had morning line odds of 15-1 for the Kentucky Derby, is listed at 7-2 in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, while Concert Tour is 9-1. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Everything went perfectly for Baffert and Medina Spirit, as the No. 8 gate put him in the middle of surrounding speed and he got a clean break. From there, jockey John Velazquez settled him into a well-worked groove and kept him out in front from wire-to-wire.

However, that amount of good fortune can't be relied upon again, while having a well-rested stablemate joining the field is cause for concern. If not for his disappointing third-place run at the Arkansas Derby, Concert Tour likely would have been among the 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites and he's reportedly been training well at Churchill Downs while Baffert prepped Medina Spirit for his Derby win. Expect jockey Mike Smith to have Concert Tour peaking, while Medina Spirit will have his work cut out to be at his best just two weeks after a taxing wire-to-wire win.

How to make 2021 Preakness States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on an underrated horse who has history on his side ahead of the Preakness. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1