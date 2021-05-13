Winning the Kentucky Derby is the dream of anyone in the horse racing industry. For Medina Spirit, winning the 2021 Preakness Stakes will be no easy task. In the past 40 years, only 12 horses that won the Run for the Roses have gone on to win two weeks later at Pimlico, with only two of those (Justify and American Pharoah) completing the fabled Triple Crown. Medina Spirit's quest to win the Preakness Stakes 2021 was complicated last weekend by revelations that he failed a post-Derby drug test, though he is still in the 10-horse 2021 Preakness Stakes field that is scheduled to run on Saturday at 6:52 p.m. ET.

Will Medina Spirit, the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, buck the trend and become only the 13th horse in four decades to win two legs of the Triple Crown? Can one of the top 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders like Concert Tour (5-2) or Midnight Bourbon (5-1) win the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Winning the Run for the Roses was a major accomplishment, but getting it done at Pimlico is an entirely different story. The endurance test for any three-year-old to win back-to-back in just two weeks later is a challenge, and though Medina Spirit is likely unaware of the whirlwind of controversy around him, it still could be a factor on Saturday.

It will help Medina Spirit that several Derby contenders, including Mandaloun and Essential Quality, are skipping the Preakness. Having half as many horses to contend with than he did at Churchill Downs is also in Medina Spirit's favor. While Demling believes the Derby winner "is a tough son of a gun," he doesn't see the son of Prontico out of Mongolian Changa having the goods to win the Preakness 2021.

How to make 2021 Preakness States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on a long shot who "will be coming" down the stretch at Pimlico. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1