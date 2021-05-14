This year's Triple Crown has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, but exemplifies how difficult it is for a three-year-old thoroughbred to capture all three of the sport's biggest races. With the 2021 Preakness Stakes coming up on Saturday at 6:47 p.m. ET, no one was talking about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in the time before the Run for the Roses, instead focusing on a seemingly dominant Essential Quality. Two weeks later, Essential Quality's fourth-place run means he isn't at Pimlico Race Course as part of the 2021 Preakness Stakes field, while Medina Spirit is drawing nearly all of the attention.

Despite embattled trainer Bob Baffert not attending Saturday's race after revelations that his colt failed a Kentucky Derby drug test, Medina Spirit remains the 9-5 leader in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Can the colt take one step closer to the Triple Crown, or will one of the other 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders like Concert Tour (5-2) or Midnight Bourbon (5-1) win the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans? Post time is 6:47 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Even with a field cut in half from Churchill Downs, Medina Spirit has the potential not to get to the front early, which has spelled disaster for the colt in previous come-from-behind attempts. Even with three stakes victories including one in a Triple Crown race, Medina Spirit is a shocking 0-for-3 lifetime when not in front by the first turn.

Breaking from the No. 3 post position Saturday, Medina Spirit will need to sprint early to set the pace and have a chance at the early lead. Even if he does get that advantage at Pimlico, going 1 3/16th miles just two weeks after the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby could prove to be too much. Demling believes that Medina Spirit's "grit goes a long way," but he's fading the colt in his 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Preakness States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on a long shot who "will be coming" down the stretch at Pimlico. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1