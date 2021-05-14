Everyone loves a long shot prevailing in a big race, but upsets have been few and far between at Pimlico Race Course. Ahead of Saturday's 2021 Preakness Stakes, only four winners of the previous 145 started at higher than 15-1 on the Preakness odds board. Medina Spirit, who won the Kentucky Derby and drew the No. 3 post in the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup, will look to become the 37th horse to complete the Derby-Preakness double.

Post time is scheduled for 6:52 p.m. ET and Medina Spirit is the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. There are two large underdogs among the 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, as France Go de Ina (20-1) and Ram (30-1) will attempt to become the fifth horse to win the Preakness with odds that started higher than 15-1. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Preakness Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit's clear strength is setting the pace, but he also has a weakness when not dueling for the lead. Across his six races, he is 0-for-3 when not in front early, so if he falls into a stalking position, there is cause for concern.

One luxury that Medina Spirit had at the Derby that he won't have at the 2021 Preakness is competition from his stablemate, Concert Tour. They have similar running styles and could be jockeying for an early lead, which would ultimately make the race tougher for both horses. Also different from the Kentucky Derby is the presence of lead trainer Bob Baffert, who is in California following Medina Spirit's failed drug test. He hasn't been with Medina Spirit all week, leaving the horse to his assistants.

How to make 2021 Preakness States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on a long shot who "will be coming" down the stretch at Pimlico. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1