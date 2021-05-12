The Preakness Stakes is coming up this weekend, with a post time of 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 15. The race will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland and is the second leg of the Triple Crown.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic caused organizers to rework the three races, with the Preakness Stakes concluding the trio. This year, it is back to the normal spot, following the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit claimed victory at the Kentucky Derby, but a failed drug test put the horse's race future in jeopardy. After deliberation and conditions put in place, Medina Spirit will be able to race in the Preakness Stakes.
There will be 10 horses taking part in the race. Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owners, trainers and jockeys.
Ram
- Owner: Christina Baker and William Mack
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Keepmeinmind
- Owner: Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith, and Spendthrift Farm
- Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
- Jockey: David Cohen
Medina Spirit
- Owner: Zedan Racing Stables
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: John Velazquez
Crowded Trade
- Owner: Klaravich Stables
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
Midnight Bourbon
- Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Rombauer
- Owner: John and Diane Fradkin
- Trainer: Mike McCarthy
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
France Go de Ina
- Owner: Yuji Inaida
- Trainer: Hideyuki Mori
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
Unbridled Honor
- Owner: Whisper Hill Farm
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Jockey: Luis Saez
Risk Taking
- Owner: Klaravich Stables
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Concert Tour
- Owner: Gary and Mary West
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: Mike Smith