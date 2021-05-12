The Preakness Stakes is coming up this weekend, with a post time of 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 15. The race will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland and is the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic caused organizers to rework the three races, with the Preakness Stakes concluding the trio. This year, it is back to the normal spot, following the Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit claimed victory at the Kentucky Derby, but a failed drug test put the horse's race future in jeopardy. After deliberation and conditions put in place, Medina Spirit will be able to race in the Preakness Stakes.

There will be 10 horses taking part in the race. Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owners, trainers and jockeys.

Ram

Owner: Christina Baker and William Mack

Christina Baker and William Mack Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

D. Wayne Lukas Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Keepmeinmind

Owner: Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith, and Spendthrift Farm

Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith, and Spendthrift Farm Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Robertino Diodoro Jockey: David Cohen

Medina Spirit

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables

Zedan Racing Stables Trainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey: John Velazquez

Crowded Trade

Owner: Klaravich Stables

Klaravich Stables Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Javier Castellano

Midnight Bourbon

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds

Winchell Thoroughbreds Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Rombauer

Owner: John and Diane Fradkin

John and Diane Fradkin Trainer: Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy Jockey: Flavien Prat

France Go de Ina

Owner: Yuji Inaida

Yuji Inaida Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Hideyuki Mori Jockey: Joel Rosario

Unbridled Honor

Owner: Whisper Hill Farm

Whisper Hill Farm Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey: Luis Saez

Risk Taking

Owner: Klaravich Stables

Klaravich Stables Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Concert Tour