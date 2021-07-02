An automatic berth in November's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint will be on the line when eight fillies and mares leave the starting gate in the 2021 Princess Rooney Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The Juan Arriagada-trained Estilo Talentoso has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Princess Rooney Stakes odds. The 4-year-old has three wins, eight seconds and three thirds in 14 career starts. She is coming off a win in the Bed o' Roses Stakes.

The Michael McCarthy-trained Ce Ce is the 3-1 second choice in the Princess Rooney 2021 field, while Laura's Light is the 7-2 third choice. Post time is at 5:35 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Princess Rooney Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. He also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park on May 16. And last weekend he hit the exacta in the Stephen Foster Stakes and the late Pick 4 at Churchill Downs. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Weir studied the past performances of every horse in the Princess Rooney Stakes 2021, and he's completely fading Pacific Gale, even though she is the fourth choice on the morning line at 4-1. This 6-year-old daughter of Flat Out has five wins, six seconds and six thirds in 31 career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Bed o' Roses Stakes at Belmont Park.

"This 6-year-old mare had a resurgence this winter at Gulfstream but has now regressed in her last two starts," Weir told SportsLine. "I'm not counting on the return to Florida to get her moving back in the right direction." Weir does not have Pacific Gale among his top five choices and will exclude her from his wagers.

