An balanced field of three-year-olds will try to take a big step towards the 2021 Kentucky Derby when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2021 Risen Star Stakes in New Orleans. Keepmeinmind is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Risen Star Stakes odds, but is expected to be scratched from the race. That leaves the Brad Cox-trained Mandaloun, who is listed at 9-2, as the likely 2021 Risen Star Stakes favorite. The Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon and the Todd Fincher-trained Senor Buscador are both getting 6-1 Risen Star odds.

The winner of the 1 1/28-mile Kentucky Derby prep race will receive 50 qualifying points. Post time for the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes 2021 is 7:18 p.m. ET. With a wide-open 2021 Risen Star Stakes field ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Risen Star Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Then, last weekend, he nailed the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs and Sunday's Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park. Those are just some of his hits for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed Weir is way up.

One shocker: Weir is almost completely fading Senor Buscador, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and could even leave the starting gate as the favorite with the scratch of Keepmeinmind. In fact, Weir says Senor Buscador doesn't even hit the board. This son of Mineshaft has two wins in two career starts. He is coming off a 5 3/4-length win in the Springboard Mile at Remington Park on Dec. 18.

However, Senor Buscador makes a significant jump in class on Saturday and the quality of the two fields he beat is very much up in the air. "I don't trust him," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Carillo, even though he's a 15-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A son of 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags, Carillo made his career debut on Jan. 8, winning at Aqueduct by 2 3/4 lengths. After that victory, he was purchased for $875,000 and transferred to trainer Tom Amoss.

In his debut, Carillo was bumped on both sides at the start and dropped to last, but rallied to win and still earned a respectable 78 Beyer Speed Figure. "I'll be protecting underneath because of his top connections," Weir said. All of Weir's trifectas and superfectas will feature Carillo.

2021 Risen Star Stakes odds, horses