A full field of 12 horses will try to take a step towards the 2021 Kentucky Derby when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2021 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. The Dale Romans-trained Smiley Sobotka is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds. Nova Rags (4-1), trained by Bill Mott, and Boca Boy (5-1), trained by Cheryl Winebaugh, are the second and third favorites, respectively, among the 2021 Sam F. Davis Stakes horses. Seven of the 12 entrants are listed at 10-1 or higher.

The winner of the 1 1/16-mile race will receive 10 qualifying points towards the Kentucky Derby 2021, and post time is 5:02 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Sam F. Davis Stakes picks, considering the epic run he's on.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Last Sunday, he nailed the late Pick 4 at Sam Houston Race Park. Anyone who has followed Weir is way up.

One shocker: Weir is almost completely fading Smiley Sobotka, even though he is the morning-line favorite at 3-1. Smiley Sobotka has one win and two seconds in three career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs on Nov. 28.

However, Smiley Sobotka does not own a speed-figure edge over this field. Three horses own a better career-best Beyer Speed Figure than Smiley Sobotka's 78, and three others also have run a 78.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Candy Man Rocket, even though he's a 10-1 long shot. He's the target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This three-year-old son of Candy Ride finished seventh in his debut on Nov. 22 at Churchill Downs, but he returned on Jan. 9 and won his second career start by 9 1/4 lengths.

Candy Man Rocket enters Saturday's Sam F. Davis 2021 with the best Beyer Speed Figure (85) in the field. Even though he's stretching beyond 6 1/2 furlongs for the first time, Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is well versed in getting horses to go longer. "Candy Man Rocket may just have more talent than others," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir is including Candy Man Rocket on all of his tickets.

