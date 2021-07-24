Many of the best 3-year-old turf fillies on the West Coast will try to add a Grade 2 win to their résumé when the starting gate opens in the 2021 San Clemente Stakes on Saturday at Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif. The $200,000 race has attracted a large 12-horse field. It is led by the Irish bred Going Global, who has won five straight races and is a perfect 4-for-4 since coming to the United States.

Trained by Phil D'Amato, she is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 San Clemente Stakes odds. Madone, who has four wins in six career starts, is getting 4-1 odds, while Closing Remarks is at 6-1. Post time for the one-mile race is 9:36 p.m. ET. With a well-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 San Clemente Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

One shocker: After studying the past performances and Beyer Speed Figures of every horse in the race, Weir is bullish on the chances of Tetragonal, who is getting 8-1 odds. Trained by Richard Balthas, Tetragonal showed promising talent last year, finishing second in the Surfer Girl Stakes at Santa Anita. But an injury sidelined her for seven months.

On May 22, she ended a three-race losing streak and returned to the winner's circle with a win in an allowance race. "She was injured last fall and missed a Breeders' Cup attempt, so it's a good sign that she has returned from that injury to reach her form from last year," Weir tells SportsLine. "Now she has an opportunity to move forward."

Weir has Tetragonal ranked second in the race and will be using the horse on top of some superfecta tickets.

