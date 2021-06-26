The Brendan Walsh-trained Maxfield will try to establish himself as one of the leading candidates for Horse of the Year when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This 4-year-old son of Street Sense has six wins in seven career starts. He is ranked No. 7 in the latest NTRA National Thoroughbred Poll. For Saturday Maxfield is listed as the the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes odds.

Three horses -- Silver Dust, Visitant and Warrior's Charge -- are getting 6-1 odds in the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes field of nine. Every other horse is 12-1 or higher. Post time is 5:59 p.m. ET. With a well-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. On May 16 he also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes horses, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Weir studied the past performances of every horse in the race and is high on Warrior's Charge, who is one of the Stephen Foster Stakes 2021 horses going off at 6-1. A 5-year-old son of Munnings, Warrior's Charge has five wins, two seconds and three thirds in 15 career starts. He is coming off a sixth place finish in the Steve Sexton Mile Stakes at Lone Star Park on May 31.

But Weir is forgiving Warrior's Charge for that performance. "He hopped at the start in his last race so I'm willing to completely toss that race," Weir tells SportsLine. Weir is using Warrior's Charge prominently in his wagers.

Weir's top pick is a horse who is coming off a "breakthrough" performance. He also is high on a double-digit long shot who is "eligible to pick up some pieces." Weir is including these horses in his 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Stephen Foster Stakes 2021? And which horse is a must-back? Check out the latest Stephen Foster Stakes odds 2021 below.



