The No. 1 ranked thoroughbred in the country, Mystic Guide, returns to the races on Saturday when he takes on five other rivals in the 2021 Suburban Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The Michael Stidham trainee is making his first start since winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 27. That victory vaulted him to the top spot in the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, where he has remained ever since. For Saturday, Mystic Guide has been installed as the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Suburban Stakes odds.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Happy Saver, who is a perfect 5-for-5 in his career, is the 6-5 second choice in the six-horse field. The other four horses are 10-1 or higher. Post time is set for 5:44 p.m. ET. With a well-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Suburban Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. He also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park on May 16. And last weekend he hit the exacta in the Stephen Foster Stakes and the late Pick 4 at Churchill Downs. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Suburban Stakes horses, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Suburban Stakes predictions

One shocker: Weir's top pick is not Mystic Guide, even though he is the 1-1 morning-line favorite. This 4-year-old son of Ghostzapper has four wins, two seconds and two thirds in eight career starts. He is coming off a career-best effort in winning the Dubai World Cup by almost four lengths.

But Weir believes Mystic Guide will not be fully cranked to run his best on Saturday, especially with more lucrative races down the line. "It's fair to assume he's not at his absolute peak for this race," Weir told SportsLine. "He may still be better than these, but this has to be considered the starting point for his path to the Breeders' Cup Classic." Weir prefers another horse over Mystic Guide.

How to make 2021 Suburban Stakes, bets

Weir's top pick is a horse who "could be on the improve." He also is high on a double-digit long shot who "was a little disappointing" in his last race. Weir is including these horses in his 2021 Suburban Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Suburban Stakes 2021? And which horse is a must-back? Check out the latest Suburban Stakes odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for Saturday's Suburban Stakes 2021.



2021 Suburban Stakes odds, field, contenders