The Bill Mott-trained Candy Man Rocket can continue his journey towards the Kentucky Derby when he takes on 11 other three-year-olds on Saturday in the 2021 Tampa Bay Derby. This son of Candy Ride already has two wins this year and is looking to go a perfect 3-for-3. He is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Tampa Bay Derby odds. The Victoria Oliver-trained Hidden Stash is second in the odds at 4-1 in the 2021 Tampa Bay Derby field of 12. Seven of the entrants in this Kentucky Derby prep race are getting odds of 15-1 or higher.

The winner of the 1 1/16-mile race will receive 50 qualifying points towards the Derby, guaranteeing himself a spot in the Run for the Roses. Post time for the $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby 2021 is 5:25 p.m. ET. With several lightly-raced horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Tampa Bay Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Last month, he nailed the Candy Man Rocket-Nova Rags exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. Those are just some of his hits for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed Weir is way up.

Top 2021 Tampa Bay Derby predictions

One shocker: Weir is passing on the favorite, Candy Man Rocket, as his top choice. This $250,000 purchase has two wins in three career starts. He is coming off a one-length win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the prep race for the Tampa Bay.

However, he didn't show much speed in that run. "His Beyer Speed Figure [85] from that win is hardly imposing," Weir told SportsLine. With Candy Man Rocket at 2-1 in the Tampa Bay Derby 2021 odds, Weir is looking elsewhere for value.

Another surprise: Weir is high on the chances of Hidden Stash, who is under the radar at 4-1. This son of Constitution has two wins and two thirds in five career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish behind Candy Man Rocket in the Sam F. Davis.

However, that was his first race in more than two months, and he should be more prepared for this race. "I would not be surprised to see a forward move [from Hidden Stash] on Saturday," Weir said. Weir will be using Hidden Stash prominently in his 2021 Tampa Bay Derby bets.

