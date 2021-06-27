For 108 years, the Tour de France has served as the greatest test of man and his mastery of the bicycle that there is. And this year, the race is back yet again. One of the three Grand Tours in cycling, the Tour de France has once again attracted many of the best cyclists from around the world for its annual 21 stage, 23 day challenge.

This year, there are some differences in how the Tour is being conducted: Traditionally held throughout July, the race has been moved from June 26 to July 18 in order to avoid overlapping with the Tokyo Olympics. And due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the race has been moved from Copenhagen to Brest.

Saturday's Grand Départ saw one of the most bizarre moments in the race's history. While Julian Alaphilipe won the first stage, opening day was marred by a massive accident that occurred when an overzealous fan held a cardboard sign too far out into the groove, tripping up Tony Martin and causing a massive pileup of bicycles and humanity.

Here's a complete rundown of how to catch all the action from June into July:

How to watch

TV: NBCSN

Stream: Peacock

Full schedule