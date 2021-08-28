Jockey Luis Saez can inch closer to winning the riding title for the annual meet at Saratoga Race Course when he hops on Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality in the 2021 Travers Stakes. The 29-year-old Saez, known for being the jockey aboard Maximum Security when he was disqualified in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, entered Friday leading all jockeys with 53 wins at the meet, 12 more than his closest pursuer, Irad Ortiz Jr. On Saturday, Saez's mount, Essential Quality, is the 4-5 favorite in the 2021 Travers Stakes odds.

Preakness Stakes runner-up Midnight Bourbon is 9-2 in the seven-horse Travers Stakes 2021 field. Post time is 6:12 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what handicapping wunderkind Matt Bernier has to say before making any Travers Stakes picks.

Bernier is one of the country's most recognizable horse racing analysts. An on-air contributor to NBC's horse racing telecasts and the host of "The Matt Bernier Show" podcast, Bernier first gained renown in 2013 when, at 23 years old, he became the youngest person at the time to qualify for the National Horseplayers Championship. He parlayed that success into a spot on the reality TV show "Horseplayers," which followed professional horseplayers around the country.

Two of his biggest scores came in 2014. In the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge that year Bernier finished sixth, earning $61,000 for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance charity. He won $40,000 after winning the Aqueduct handicapping championship.

He also has cashed Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks future bets at enormous odds, including 75-1 on I'll Have Another in 2012, 75-1 on Orb in 2013 and 35-1 on Shedaresthedevil in 2020. Now, he has handicapped the 2021 Travers Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Travers Stakes expert picks

One shocker: Bernier is completely fading Midnight Bourbon, even though he is one of the top favorites at 9-2. A son of two-time Breeders' Cup Classic champion Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon is looking for his first victory since he went gate-to-wire in the Lecomte Stakes in January at the Fair Grounds. After drawing the rail and with little other speed in the race, he is likely to be on or near the lead again on Saturday.

However, Midnight Bourbon has not shown an ability to finish races at nine furlongs or longer, going 0-for-5. "Despite the tactical edge he'll have in Saturday's Travers, there's reason to question his ability to successfully see out the 10-furlong trip," Bernier told SportsLine. Bernier is not using Midnight Bourbon on any of his tickets.

How to make 2021 Travers Stakes bets

Bernier's top pick is a horse who is poised to "deliver the best race of his career." He also is high on a horse who has an "affinity for longer distances." Bernier is including these horses in his 2021 Travers Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Travers Stakes? What does Bernier think of every horse in the race? And how has Bernier constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Travers Stakes odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Bernier's picks for the Travers Stakes.

2021 Travers Stakes contenders, odds, field

Essential Quality 4-5

Midnight Bourbon 9-2

Keepmeinmind 6-1

Dynamic One 6-1

Masqueparade 8-1

Miles D 12-1

King Fury 15-1