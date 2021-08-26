The stars of the Triple Crown trail will return for the country's most significant horse race of the summer when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, who has seven wins in eight career starts, is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Travers Stakes odds. He is coming off a win in the prep for the Travers Stakes 2021, the Jim Dandy Stakes. Preakness Stakes runner-up Midnight Bourbon, who narrowly avoided disaster when going down in the Haskell Stakes in his last start, is right behind him at 9-2 in the seven-horse 2021 Travers Stakes field.

Three other horses are listed at 8-1 or shorter, and post time is 6:12 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what handicapping wunderkind Matt Bernier has to say before making any Travers Stakes picks.

Bernier is one of the country's most recognizable horse racing analysts. An on-air contributor to NBC's horse racing telecasts and the host of "The Matt Bernier Show" podcast, Bernier first gained renown in 2013 when, at 23 years old, he became the youngest person at the time to qualify for the National Horseplayers Championship. He parlayed that success into a spot on the reality TV show "Horseplayers," which followed professional horseplayers around the country.

Two of his biggest scores came in 2014. In the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge that year Bernier finished sixth, earning $61,000 for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance charity. He won $40,000 after winning the Aqueduct handicapping championship.

He also has cashed Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks future bets at enormous odds, including 75-1 on I'll Have Another in 2012, 75-1 on Orb in 2013 and 35-1 on Shedaresthedevil in 2020. Now, he has handicapped the 2021 Travers Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

One shocker: Bernier is completely fading Midnight Bourbon, even though he is one of the top favorites at 9-2. A son of Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon is on a five-race losing streak since opening the year with a victory in the Lecomte Stakes. In his last race, the Haskell, he barely avoided catastrophe after clipping heels with another horse and unseating his rider.

However, Midnight Bourbon already was backing up when he went down, which isn't a good sign considering he'll be stretching out in distance to 1 1/4 miles. "Despite the tactical edge he'll have in Saturday's Travers, there's reason to question his ability to successfully see out the 10-furlong trip," Bernier told SportsLine. Bernier is not using Midnight Bourbon in any of his Travers Stakes 2021 bets.

Bernier's top pick is a horse who is poised to "deliver the best race of his career." He also is high on a horse who has an "affinity for longer distances."

Essential Quality 4-5

Midnight Bourbon 9-2

Keepmeinmind 6-1

Dynamic One 6-1

Masqueparade 8-1

Miles D 12-1

King Fury 15-1