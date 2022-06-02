The final leg of the Triple Crown is arguably its biggest test, with the 2022 Belmont Stakes running 1 1/2 miles. The race was shortened and served as the first leg of the Triple Crown in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it returned to its normal length and its traditional spot on the horse racing schedule last year. This year, pandemic restrictions have largely lifted but there is still expected to be a smaller-than-usual crowd of 50,000 people on Sunday, June 11 after the construction of UBS Arena cut into the backyard area of Belmont Park.

However, it's still expected to be a thrilling event and fifth-place Kentucky Derby finisher Mo Donegal is the 5-2 favorite in the current 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. We The People will make his Triple Crown debut and is listed at 7-2, while Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is getting 5-1 odds after winning as an 80-1 long shot at Churchill Downs. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading We The People, even though he is one of the top favorites and he recently won the the Peter Pan Stakes. Sired by Constitution, who won the 2014 Florida Derby and would have been a contender to win a Triple Crown race if not for a hairline fracture in his front right cannon bone, We The People has three wins in four starts and he'll be making his highly-anticipated Triple Crown debut at Belmont Park.

Owned by WinStar Farm and trained by Rodolphe Brisset, We The People went wire-to-wire to win the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont but this will be a significantly more talented field and the horse's desire to go to the front might not serve him well in an extended run. At the 2022 Arkansas Derby, jockey Flavien Prat couldn't get We The People to the front coming from the outside and wound up finishing seventh despite going off as the second favorite at 2-1.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds

Mo Donegal 5-2

We The People 7-2

Rich Strike 5-1

Creative Minister 6-1

Nest 8-1

Ethereal Road 10-1

Skippylongstocking 13-1

Barber Road 14-1

Golden Glider 20-1

Kuchar 33-1