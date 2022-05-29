After skipping the Preakness Stakes, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is slated to race at the 2022 Belmont Stakes. That will give him the opportunity to complete the Derby-Belmont Double, which has been accomplished just 11 times previously with the last coming in 1995. Rich Strike's connections wanted to keep him on a schedule where he had 5-6 weeks in between races, which explains bypassing the Preakness, so the horse will be fully-rested for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 11 from Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Rich Strike is listed at 5-1 to complete the Derby-Belmont Double, while Mo Donegal is the 5-2 favorite. The latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds also include We The People (7-2) and Creative Minister (6-1) as contenders.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading We The People, even though he is one of the top favorites and already has a victory at Belmont Park. The horse won the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park and has been victorious in three of his four races.

However, none of those races were longer than 1 1/8 miles, which makes you wonder how We The People could hold up over 1 1/2 miles. Also, in the horse's previous attempt at a Grade I stakes race, We The People finished seventh of nine horses at the Arkansas Derby. And while his Peter Pan result was impressive, that race hasn't necessarily forecasted success in the Belmont Stakes. Just one horse in the last 29 years has won the Peter Pan Stakes and then gone on to win the Belmont Stakes.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds

Mo Donegal 5-2

We The People 7-2

Rich Strike 5-1

Creative Minister 6-1

Nest 8-1

Ethereal Road 10-1

Skippylongstocking 13-1

Barber Road 14-1

Golden Glider 20-1

Kuchar 33-1