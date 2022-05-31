Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has already made history as one of the biggest long shots to ever win the race, but he'll have the chance to stand alone in horse racing history if he can win the 2022 Belmont Stakes on June 11. Never before in Triple Crown history has a horse won the Kentucky Derby, skipped the Preakness and won the Belmont Stakes in any year that Belmont was run after the Derby. Rich Strike returns as an early 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, but the field in this year's final jewel of the Triple Crown is impressive..

Rich Strike will need to outrun other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders like Mo Donegal (5-2), We The People (7-2), and Creative Minister (6-1). Other familiar names that those following this year's Triple Crown races will remember include Ethereal Road (10-1), Skippylongstocking (13-1) and Barber Road (14-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading We The People, even though he is one of the favorites and his most recent win also came at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes. We The People is jockeyed by Flavien Prat, who is an accomplished jockey, but hasn't run a horse in either of the previous triple crown races this year.

The only race that We The People has not won came at the Arkansas Derby in April, and he finished a distant seventh, well behind other familiar horses like Cyberknife, Barber Road and Secret Oath. The track in the Arkansas Derby is a shorter one, at one and one eighth miles, which could forebode a disappointing run at Belmont Park; the longest of the Triple Crown races. Against a top field of other horses, We The People doesn't look to have the long speed needed to separate on the final straight and should struggle to pull away from his counterparts in Elmont.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds

Mo Donegal 5-2

We The People 7-2

Rich Strike 5-1

Creative Minister 6-1

Nest 8-1

Ethereal Road 10-1

Skippylongstocking 13-1

Barber Road 14-1

Golden Glider 20-1

Kuchar 33-1