There are several 2022 Belmont Stakes horses who are garnering most of the attention, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and Saturday's favorite, We the People. The 2022 Belmont Stakes odds list We the People as the 2-1 favorite, followed by Mo Donegal (5-2) and Rich Strike (7-2). There are other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders who are not garnering as many headlines, including the lone filly, Nest. She was sired by Curlin, the highest North American money earner from 2008 to 2016, and was a two-time Horse of the Year. Nest has finished in the money in six straight races, picking up three wins along the way. She comes from a prestigious line and has put together strong results, but can she topple the boys on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes 2022? Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading We the People, even though he is the 2-1 favorite. We the People is looking to dictate the pace of Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2022, as he enters with the best Beyer Speed Figure in the field. He is coming off a strong showing at last month's Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont, but this will be a step up in competition.

We the People did not fare well the last time he took a jump in competition, finishing seventh in the Arkansas Derby. Saturday's track conditions are not going to suit him nearly as well as they did at the Peter Pan Stakes, and he is facing a stronger field of horses. He is the most inexperienced of the eight 2022 Belmont horses, which Demling believes could be the difference in this race.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds