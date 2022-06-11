There might not be a Triple Crown winner at stake on Saturday, but the 2022 Belmont Stakes is still one of the marquee horse racing events of the year. The 1.5-mile dirt track in New York is colloquially referred to as "The Test of Champions." The Belmont Stakes 2022 will pit eight horses against each other, but Preakness winner Early Voting will not be one of the 2022 Belmont Stakes horses. Instead, We the People is the 2-1 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Mo Donegal is 5-2. Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is making his return to the track at 7-2 in the Belmont 2022 odds. Should he be one of your 2022 Belmont Stakes bets? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading We the People, even though he is the 2-1 favorite. We the People enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 as the favorite based on his short track record of success, as he has won three times in four career starts. His most recent victory came in last month's Peter Pan Stakes, also at Belmont Park.

However, the one loss on his resume speaks louder than his three wins. He came up well short against a strong field in the Arkansas Derby, as he tired out before finishing in a distant seventh place. We the People will try to set the pace as a frontrunner on Saturday, but Demling believes he will falter against some of the experienced horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds