The 2022 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11, and most of the attention from the general public will be focused on the betting favorite. However, the betting favorite -- We the People at 2-1 -- hasn't historically prevailed in "The Test of Champions." Of the 153 previous editions of the Belmont Stakes, the betting favorite has won just 65 of them or 42.5 percent. While favoring the field over the favorite is the correct statistical play, who should you back with your Belmont Stakes 2022 bets?

Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., will host the third jewel of the Triple Crown, which carries a purse of $1.5 million. After the favorite, other contenders in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds include Mo Donegal (5-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (7-2). However, half of the last 14 Belmont-winning horses had double-digit odds, so long shots should heavily factor into the race. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Qualiy. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading We the People, even though he is the 2-1 favorite on the morning line. The horse is coming off a win at the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes, which is the only graded stakes victory of his career. His other stakes race was the Grade I Arkansas Derby, where We the People was simply non-competitive throughout. He struggled from start to finish in that race, finished seventh and was 13 1/4 lengths behind the winner.

We the People's top Equibase speed figure is 101, which puts him squarely in the middle of the pack of the nine projected starters. While endurance is more important than pure speed for the Belmont, having that extra gear undoubtedly helps and We the People lacks that compared to other contenders. Also, his sire, Constitution, attempted just one race longer than 1 1/8 miles and he finished dead last in that competition. There are multiple factors working against him on Saturday night, so 2-1 is not a good price to take.

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds