Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will try to prove that his Derby victory was no fluke when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Sent off at 80-1 in the Derby, Rich Strike rallied from near the back of the pack for a ¾-length win in Louisville, becoming the second biggest long shot to win the race. Rich Strike is projected to be one of about 10 horses expected to compete in the Belmont Stakes 2022, the final leg of the Triple Crown. Wood Memorial winner and Derby fifth place finisher Mo Donegal is the early favorite, at 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds.

Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People is second in the odds at 7-2, while Rich Strike is 5-1 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir is playing against long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. A son of 2015 Travers Stakes winner Keen Ice, Rich Strike has two wins and three thirds in eight career starts. Prior to his Derby win, he had not given any indication that he was capable of a performance like the one that won the Derby.

In the Derby, he sat well off a lightning fast pace and took advantage of horses tiring in front of him. He is not expected to get the same favorable pace setup in the Belmont. "My bottom line: If his odds are in single-digits, which seems likely, I will be playing against him," Weir told SportsLine.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders, lineup