Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People will try to deliver trainer Rodolphe Brisset the first Grade 1 victory of his career when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. A longtime assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, Brisset started his stable in 2017. He has won four Grade 2 races but is looking for his first Grade 1 victory. We the People, who is coming off a win in the Peter Pan Stakes, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is getting 5-2 odds in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes 2022 field, while long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is next at 7-2 odds. Post time for the final leg of the Triple Crown is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir isn't high on Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike. Listed at 7-2 on the morning line, behind only We the People (2-1) and Mo Donegal (5-2), Rich Strike is coming off one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history. Five weeks ago he became the second biggest long shot to win the Kentucky Derby when he rallied from the back of the pack to win at 80-1 odds.

But circumstances worked out perfectly for Rich Strike in that race. He needed an epic pace meltdown and an incredible ride from jockey Sonny Leon to prevail in Louisville. "He will need to overcome what is likely to be a moderate pace [in the Belmont], and I will need to see him run well in a fairly run race before becoming a true believer," Weir says. Weir prefers three horses over Rich Strike.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders, lineup