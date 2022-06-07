The field for the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday is down to nine after Sir Barton Stakes winner Ethereal Road had to be pulled from the race on Monday with a crack in a quarter. Trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Ethereal Road has two wins in eight career starts. This is the second time the connections of Ethereal Road have been forced to pull the horse out of a Triple Crown race. The first time, Ethereal Road's last-minute scratch from the Kentucky Derby allowed long shot Rich Strike into the field.

Of the nine remaining horses, Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is the early Belmont Stakes favorite, at 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People is second in the odds at at 7-2, while Rich Strike is 9-2 in the Belmont Stakes 2022 field, which will have the post draw on Tuesday. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes lineup, and has identified win contenders and horses to fade. He's only sharing them here.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir is betting against Rich Strike winning a second Triple Crown race. Sent off at 80-1 in the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike took advantage of scorching-hot pace in that race and got an incredible ride from jockey Sonny Leon to become the second biggest long shot to win the Run for the Roses. It was only Rich Strike's second career win in eight starts.

But the projected field of the Belmont includes only one speed horse, We the People, so Rich Strike is not likely to get the pace meltdown that he got in Louisville. Also, Weir finds Rich Strike much less attractive at 5-1 when he was 80-1 just five weeks ago. "My bottom line: If his odds are in single-digits, which seems likely, I will be playing against him," he says.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks

However, Weir is high on a horse with longer odds than Rich Strike's who is "still improving." Weir also is high on a "dangerous" horse with "tactical speed." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Belmont Stakes 2022? What long shot is a must-back? And who are the other win contenders and horses to fade? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders, lineup