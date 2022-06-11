Jockey Flavien Prat will try to win the race that eluded him last year when he hops aboard the favored We the People in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. The 29-year-old Prat, who moved his base to the East Coast this year after winning the riding title at Santa Anita Park three times, finished second in last year's Belmont aboard Hot Rod Charlie. This year, Prat rides We the People, who is coming off a gate-to-wire victory in the Peter Pan Stakes. We the People is the 2-1 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is the 5-2 second choice. Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is 7-2 in the eight-horse 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes lineup, and has identified win contenders and horses to fade. He's only sharing them here.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir isn't high on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, even though he's one of the top favorites. A late-running colt trained by Eric Reed, Rich Strike left the starting gate in the Kentucky Derby as the longest shot in the field at 80-1, but crossed the finish line first. It was just his second victory in eight career starts.

In that race, Rich Strike benefited from a pace meltdown, which cooked the horses in front of him, but Weir does not forecast that he will get the same beneficial setup on Saturday. "He will need to overcome what is likely to be a moderate pace, and I will need to see him run well in a fairly run race before becoming a true believer," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers three other 2022 Belmont Stakes horses over Rich Strike.

