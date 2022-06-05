The third and final leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, June 11 when the 2022 Belmont Stakes is run at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. At 1 1/2 miles, this is the longest of the three American Classics, and many assume that the added distance lends itself to deep closers, with the thinking being that they have more space to make their final kick. However, 13 of the last 15 winners at the Belmont Stakes have come from within 4 1/2 length at the half-mile post, so tactical speed might be an advantage.

We The People didn't run in either of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but he did go wire-to-wire to win by 10 1/4 lengths in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park the week before the Preakness, and he's listed at 7-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. However, that race was run off-track and there are proven stakes winners like Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (9-2) and Mo Donegal (the 5-2 favorite) in the Belmont Stakes 2022 field. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir is down on the chances of Rich Strike, even though he is coming off a victory in the biggest race of the year, the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike left the starting gates getting 80-1 in that race and his win made him the second-biggest long shot in the history of the race to win.

However, he benefitted enormously from an absolutely ragged early pace and was given an absolutely perfect trip around by jockey Sonny Leon. It's hard to imagine he'll have this race set up quite so perfectly, and then there's the added element of being stretched out to a mile-and-a-half. Ultimately, it's enough to make Weir wary unless the odds shift dramatically.

"My bottom line: If his odds are in single-digits, which seems likely, I will be playing against him. However, if he were to drift into double-digits, I would have to consider using him, at least defensively," Weir told SportsLine.

