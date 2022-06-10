Trainer Ken McPeek will try to win the Belmont Stakes for a second time when he sends out the improving Creative Minister in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. In 2002 McPeek, now 59 years old, won the Belmont with Sarava, who became the biggest long shot to win the Belmont, at 70-1. On Saturday McPeek goes for Belmont win No. 2 with Creative Minister, who is fourth in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, at 6-1. Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the Belmont Stakes 2022 field, while Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is second at 5-2. Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is third in the odds at 7-2. Post time for the final leg of the Triple Crown is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes lineup, and has identified win contenders and horses to fade. He's only sharing them here.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir isn't high on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Trained by Eric Reed, this chestnut is coming off one of the most shocking upsets in the history of horse racing. Sent off at 80-1 in Louisville, Rich Strike became the second biggest long shot to win the Kentucky Derby.

But the horse benefited from a perfect storm of circumstances in that race: a pace meltdown in front of him and an incredible ride from jockey Sonny Leon. "[Rich Strike] will need to overcome what is likely to be a moderate pace [in the Belmont], and I will need to see him run well in a fairly run race before becoming a true believer," Weir says. Weir prefers three horses over Rich Strike.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks

Moreover, Weir is high on a big long shot who is an "ultragame horse." Also, one of Weir's top two picks is another long shot who is "still improving" and "dangerous" and is a strong win contender. Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Belmont Stakes 2022? What long shot is a must-back? And who are the other win contenders and horses to fade? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders, lineup