The third leg of the Triple Crown will run on Saturday when the 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. It's the longest of the three American Classics at 1 1/2 miles and posts were drawn on Tuesday morning by the NYRA. Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot and after skipping the Preakness, he'll run from the No. 4 post on Saturday with post time scheduled for approximately 6:45 p.m. ET.

The latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds list Rich Strike at 7-2, while Peter Pan Stakes winner We The People is the 2-1 favorite after being assigned the No. 1 post. Other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders include Mo Donegal (5-2), Creative Minister (6-1) and Nest (8-1), who will look to become the fourth filly ever to win the Belmont. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the $40 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

2022 Belmont Stakes expert predictions

One shocker: Weir is down on the chances for Rich Strike, even though he is coming off a victory in the biggest race of the year, the Kentucky Derby. It took a late scratch for Ethereal Road for Rich Strike to even get into the Kentucky Derby and everything continued to break perfectly en route to victory as well with a ragged pace allowing him to sit back and outrun a number of tired horses to the line.

But there isn't nearly as much pace in the 2022 Belmont Stakes as there was in that 20-horse field at Churchill Downs. And while you'd think that the added distance bodes well for deep closers, that hasn't been the case of late. Of the last 15 Belmont Stakes winners, 13 have been within 4 1/2 lengths at the 1/2-mile post and it's hard to imagine that the stars align for Rich Strike again. With Rich Strike near the top of the odds board, the value simply isn't there.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders, lineup