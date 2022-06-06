The 2022 Belmont Stakes is now less than a week away as a field of around 10 horses will run on Saturday, June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. All eyes will be on long-shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who made national headlines by winning the Run for the Roses despite going out of the gates with 80-1 odds. His connections made the rare decision to skip the Preakness Stakes and to point him to the Belmont Stakes 2022. Preakness winner Early Voting and Epicenter, the runner-up in both legs of the Triple Crown so far, will both miss the Belmont.

But there are some other intriguing horses in the Belmont Stakes 2022 field. Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is the early favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 5-1. Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People is next in the odds at 7-2, with Rich Strike coming in at 9-2. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Nest, who is getting 8-1 in the early Belmont Stakes odds. She was the runner-up in the Kentucky Oaks. She also won her previous three races -- the Ashland Stakes, the Suncoast Stakes and the Demoiselle. The filly also has a win at Belmont Park on her resume, taking first in a maiden special weight race last fall.

If she makes it into the field, Yu told SportsLine she'll back her because of her training and pedigree. "If she runs, trainer Todd Pletcher must think very highly of her," she said." Pletcher saddled Rags To Riches to beat the boys in the 2007 Belmont, the last female to do so. Pedigree-wise, this is an easy choice. Her sire (Curlin) and damsire (A.P. Indy) scream stamina, and her full brother (Idol) loves the classic distance."

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

In addition, Yu is high on a double-digit long shot who "has done nothing but compete every time." She is including this horse in her 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Belmont Stakes bets? What double-digit long shot is a must-back? And what does Yu think of every horse in the race? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, horses