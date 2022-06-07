Trainer D. Wayne Lukas' quest for his fifth win in the Belmont Stakes will have to wait at least one more year after he was forced to pull Ethereal Road out of the 2022 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Lukas said on Monday that Ethereal Road, who is coming off a victory in the Sir Barton Stakes, would be unable to race in the Test of the Champion because of a quarter crack. Ethereal Road's withdrawal means there will be eight horses in the Belmont Stakes 2022 field. The Belmont Stakes post draw was Tuesday morning and We the People who got the inside rail position.

We the People is also the 2-1 favorite on the morning line in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Mo Donegal is next in the odds at 5-2, while Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is 7-2. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Nest, who is trying to become just the fourth filly to win the Belmont Stakes. Listed at 8-1 on the morning line in the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, Nest, who will break from the third stall, won two of her first three career starts, including her career debut at Belmont Park. She has been even better in 2022 with two more wins and a runner-up finish in her last race, the Kentucky Oaks.

After watching Nest's races, Yu believes the filly wants to run longer distances than she has been running. "Her sire [Curlin] and damsire [A.P. Indy] scream stamina, and her full brother [Idol] loves the classic distance," Yu says. She is including Nest in her 2022 Belmont Stakes bets.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

In addition, Yu is high on a double-digit long shot who "has done nothing but compete every time." She is including this horse in her 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Belmont Stakes bets? What double-digit long shot is a must-back? And what does Yu think of every horse in the race? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, horses