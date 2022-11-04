Trainer Bob Baffert can add to his record number of wins by a trainer when he sends out Taiba in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. The 69-year-old Baffert has won the race four times, most recently with Authentic in the 2020 Classic, which also was held at Keeneland. No other trainer has won the Breeders' Cup Classic more than twice. On Saturday, Baffert goes for No. 5 with Taiba, who has won the Pennsylvania and Santa Anita Derbies this year. He is 8-1 in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Meanwhile, the undefeated Flightline is the 3-5 favorite in the eight-horse 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field.

Post time for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is 5:40 p.m. ET.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Del Mar Oaks and American Pharoah Stakes. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Life Is Good, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Life Is Good has four wins in five starts in 2022. His one loss came in the Dubai World Cup, which is his only previous attempt at trying to go 10 furlongs, the distance of the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022.

In addition, Life Is Good does his best running with an uncontested lead, and Yu does not believe he will get that on Saturday. "Always a little quirky, he has been training well, but his forward running style may be compromised by the presence of [other horses]," Yu told SportsLine. Yu prefers five 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses over Life Is Good and will not include him in any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets. See which horses to pick here.

