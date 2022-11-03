Post positions have been drawn for Saturday's 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic, and the undefeated Flightline drew perfectly in what may be the final race of his brilliant career. A perfect 5-for-5, Flightline was assigned post No. 4 in the middle of the eight-horse 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. He's the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Travers Stakes winner Epicenter drew post No. 6 and is going off at 5-1. Four-time Grade 1 winner Life Is Good received post No. 2 and is 6-1 to win the Breeders' Cup 2022.

Post time for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is 5:40 p.m. ET.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Del Mar Oaks and American Pharoah Stakes. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Life Is Good, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. A winner of nine races in 11 career starts, Life Is Good did not get the best post, drawing No. 2. From that post position, he will have to break sharply or risk getting caught behind other 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses.

In addition, Life Is Good prefers to run on the lead, which may not be the best style for this race. "Always a little quirky, he has been training well, but his forward running style may be compromised by the presence of [other horses]," Yu told SportsLine. Yu prefers five horses over Life Is Good and will not include him in any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic wagers. See which horses to pick here.

Yu's top choice is a horse who is coming off a "freaky" performance. She also is high on a double-digit longshot coming off a "gritty" effort.



2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds