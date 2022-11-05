Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott will try to win the Breeders' Cup Classic for the third time when he sends out longshot Olympiad in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. The 69-year-old Mott won the Breeders' Cup Classic in 1995 with Cigar and in 2011 with Drosselmeyer. Mott is tied for the second most Classic wins by a trainer all-time, behind only Bob Baffert (four). On Saturday at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022, Mott will go for No. 3 with Olympiad, who has six wins in seven starts this year and has earned more than $2 million in his career. He is 10-1 in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Meanwhile, the undefeated Flightline is the 3-5 favorite in the eight-horse 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field.

Post time for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With a highly accomplished field set to leave the starting gate, you'll want to see what horse racing insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, Del Mar Oaks and American Pharoah Stakes.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Life Is Good, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Life Is Good has nine wins in 11 career starts, including four of five this year. He enters the Breeders' Cup 2022 on a three-race winning streak.

However, Life Is Good has not proven he can win at the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic distance of 1 ¼ miles. He's 0-for-1 at the distance, finishing a distant fourth in Dubai. "That was his only try at this classic distance, and it remains his worst career performance," Yu told SportsLine.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds