The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky and a collection of some of the world's top horses have already entered the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field with a $6 million purse on the line. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is a 1 1/4-mile race for horses age three and up and the final race of the 2022 Breeders' Cup World Championships. John Sadler's Flightline didn't run at all as a two-year-old and missed the Triple Crown season as a three-year-old because of a foot bruise, but he's coming off one of the most dominant performances in recent memory at the Pacific Classic.

Now unbeaten in five career starts, Flightline put up a 126 Beyer Speed Figure and won by 19 1/4 lengths. Now, he's the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Meanwhile, Bob Baffert's Taiba (8-1) and Steve Asmussen's Epicenter (6-1) have put together impressive three-year-old seasons and are among the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Haskell Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup Classic. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading Rich Strike, even though he won the 2022 Kentucky Derby. In fact, Demling says Rich Strike finishes dead-last in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard. Rich Strike went off as an 80-1 long shot at Churchill Downs, but jockey Sonny Leon gave him a masterful ride through traffic to best Epicenter by 3/4 of a length. However, Rich Strike hasn't been able to recapture the magic since, finishing sixth at Belmont, fourth at the Travers Stakes and second at the Lukas Classic Stakes in his three starts since.

His career-best Beyer Speed Figure is 105 and it's hard to see where he finds the needed speed for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. "Not happy putting the Derby winner in the last spot, but someone is going to finish last and I'm just not sold that he will run as well against this caliber of field this time," Demling told SportsLine. See which horses to pick here.

How to make 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Flightline, Taiba, Epicenter and every horse in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. He's also high on a surprising long shot who is "always there no matter what track and what level of competition." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic 2022? And which long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and four of the last five Belmont winners.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds