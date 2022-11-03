The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic will feature a stacked field of eight horses running at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, all looking to claim the last major horse racing event of the year. Not limited to three-year-olds, the purse for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 is $6 million, which equals this year's Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes combined. Flightline, a four-year-old who has won all five of his races, is the 3-5 favorite in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and could enter historic conversation with another victory. Travers Stakes winner Epicenter is 5-1, while Life is Good, who has won nine of his 10 races, is 6-1 among the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders. Post time is 5:40 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Haskell Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes, the horse racing calendar's last major race, four of the last fives years, including an exacta this year with Mo Donegal.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Breeders' Cup Classic. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading Rich Strike, even though he won the 2022 Kentucky Derby. In fact, Demling says Rich Strike finishes dead-last in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard. While no one can ever take away his amazing upset victory at Churchill Downs, it remains Rich Strike's only win over his last nine races. It's also his only top-three finish at any Grade 1 stakes race, which is what the Breeders' Cup Classic also is.

While the 1 1/4 miles distance on Saturday is equal to the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike finished just fourth at his last attempt at this distance, which came at the Travers Stakes. The horse carries a big name entering the race, but Demling wouldn't advise backing Rich Strike in any 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets. See which horses to pick here.

How to make 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Flightline, Taiba, Epicenter and every horse in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field. He's also high on a surprising long shot who is "always there no matter what track and what level of competition." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic 2022? And which long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and four of the last five Belmont winners.

2022 Breeders' Cup Classic horses, odds