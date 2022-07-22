The undefeated Jack Christopher can add to his case as the top three-year-old in the country when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park. A perfect four-for-four in his career, this Chad Brown trainee missed the Triple Crown races, but has won both of his starts this year, including a victory in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens Stakes last month. The three-year-old son of Munnings is 3-2 in the 2022 Haskell Stakes odds. Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba is the 7-5 favorite in the eight-horse 2022 Haskell Stakes field, while Florida Derby winner White Abarrio is 5-1. Given the shocking results of the three-year-old races this year, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. And in last month's Belmont Stakes, she hit the top two finishers. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Haskell Stakes field, given her horse-by-horse analysis, made her picks and constructed her wagers.

Top 2022 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife, even though he's an underdog at 6-1. Trained by Brad Cox, Cyberknife has four wins and two seconds in eight career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes.

Yu likes how Cyberknife overcame trouble, dug in and prevailed in winning the Matt Winn. "I still think that there is ground to be uncovered here," she told SportsLine. Yu is using Cyberknife prominently in her 2022 Haskell Stakes bets.

How to make Haskell Stakes picks

In addition, Yu is high on a double-digit long shot who is on the rise. She is including this horse in her 2022 Haskell Stakes bets.

2022 Haskell Stakes odds, contenders, field, lineup, post positions



2022 Haskell Stakes odds, contenders, field, lineup, post positions