Several of the top three-year-olds will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park. The Haskell Stakes 2022 features three colts who ran in the Kentucky Derby: Cyberknife, Taiba, and White Abarrio. The 2022 Haskell Stakes field also features another, Jack Christopher, who did not race in the Triple Crown series but has established himself as arguably the best three-year-old with victories in the Pat Day Mile and Woody Stephens Stakes. Trained by Bob Baffert, Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba is the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Haskell Stakes odds. Jack Christopher is 3-2 in the eight-horse 2022 Haskell Stakes lineup, while Florida Derby winner White Abarrio is 5-1. Post time is 5:45 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the three-year-old races this year, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. And in last month's Belmont Stakes, she hit the top two finishers. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Haskell Stakes field, given her horse-by-horse analysis, made her picks and constructed her wagers.

Top 2022 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife, even though he's an underdog at 6-1. A $400,000 purchase two years ago, Cyberknife broke his maiden in his third career start. He then fell flat in his first start of 2022, finishing sixth in the Lecomte Stakes, but bounced back with victories in three of his next four races, with the only loss coming in the Kentucky Derby.

Yu likes the improvement he showed in his last race, the Matt Winn Stakes, and believes he will continue to progress. "I still think that there is ground to be uncovered here," she told SportsLine.

How to make Haskell Stakes picks

In addition, Yu is high on a double-digit long shot who is on the rise.

2022 Haskell Stakes odds below



2022 Haskell Stakes odds, contenders, field, lineup, post positions