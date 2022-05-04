There were massive payouts at the Kentucky Derby three years ago when Country House was named the winner at 65-1 odds following Maximum Security's disqualification. That field was wide open after Omaha Beach, the 4-1 favorite, was scratched. Could there be sky-high payouts in the 2022 Kentucky Derby when the race to post on Saturday? Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, but every horse is priced lower than 30-1. Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) are all 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders as well. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

And last year he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, best bets

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Zandon, even though he is the morning-line favorite at 3-1. Goldberg believes the race could start at a faster pace than expected. That would force the colt to work harder to keep up, which could throw a wrench into his typical approach of closing from off the pace. Zandon showed an impressive late kick in his triumph at Keeneland to run away at the end. He covered the final furlong far faster than any other horse, but he had energy in reserve off the comfortable pace.

Zandon finished a disappointing third in his previous outing, with Epicenter dominating from wire-to-wire and winning by nearly three lengths at the Risen Star Stakes. Zandon also was edged by Mo Donegal in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct in December and won his maiden race at Belmont in October. Brown has kept his charge on a light schedule, and Weir isn't sure he has been tested enough to negotiate this 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. "I'm not convinced he's the right favorite in this race based on what he's done," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Another shocker: Hammer is high on 20-1 long shot Smile Happy. Louisville native Mike Mackin finally has a Kentucky Derby contender after training horses for more than three decades. Smile Happy performed well in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, finishing in second place in the Risen Star in February and in second place at the Blue Grass in April. He was beaten by Epicenter and Zandon, respectively, who are the top two 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites.

Trainer Ken McPeek has been focusing on the Kentucky Derby since last year, being careful to not overwork his horse leading up to the big race. McPeek told Goldberg "that Smile Happy gives him his best chance to win the Kentucky Derby." Goldberg is confident in Smile Happy's ability to turn the Mackin family into local legends on Saturday.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw