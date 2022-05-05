Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal will try to repeat his success on the rail for a third time when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Mo Donegal's two biggest career victories, the Remsen Stakes and Wood Memorial, both came when he drew the No. 1 post. For the Kentucky Derby 2022, he drew the rail a third time. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Mo Donegal is 10-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon, who will leave from post No. 10, is 3-1 among the 2022 Kentucky Derby horses. Epicenter, who drew post No. 3, is 7-2 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

And last year he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Now, Goldberg has studied the 2022 Kentucky Derby horses and released his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, best bets

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Zandon, even though he is the morning-line favorite at 3-1. A $170,000 purchase two years ago, Zandon established himself as a legitimate Kentucky Derby hopeful when he finished second in the Remsen Stakes by a nose to Mo Donegal. In his last start, Zandon became the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite with a rousing last-to-first victory in the Blue Grass Stakes.

But Zandon has not shown this year the kind of early speed that he had last year, and that lack of tactical speed could cost him on Saturday when trying to establish position in the 20-horse rodeo of the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg doesn't have Zandon in his top six and won't use Zandon in any wagers.

Another shocker: Hammer is high on 20-1 long shot Smile Happy. Louisville native Mike Mackin finally has a Kentucky Derby contender after training horses for more than three decades. Smile Happy performed well in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, finishing in second place in the Risen Star in February and in second place at the Blue Grass in April. He was beaten by Epicenter and Zandon, respectively, who are the top two 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites.

Trainer Ken McPeek has been focusing on the Kentucky Derby since last year, being careful to not overwork his horse leading up to the big race. McPeek told Goldberg "that Smile Happy gives him his best chance to win the Kentucky Derby." Goldberg is confident in Smile Happy's ability to turn the Mackin family into local legends on Saturday.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

