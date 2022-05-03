Horse racing's Triple Crown commences on Saturday, when 20 three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. In the history of horse racing, just 13 horses have completed the Triple Crown by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. The winner on Saturday will have a chance to become the 14th, and that could be Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon, the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The winner could also be Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter, who is getting 7-2 odds in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal and White Abarrio (both 10-1) round out the top five 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, according to oddsmakers. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

And last year he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Now, Goldberg has studied the 2022 Kentucky Derby horses and released his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Zandon, even though he is the morning-line favorite, at 3-1. Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon has never finished worse than third in four career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes in which he rallied from the back of the pack.

Still, Hammer doesn't think Zandon's come-from-behind running style will be as effective in the Kentucky Derby 2022. Passing 19 other horses in the Kentucky Derby is much more difficult than passing 10 in the Blue Grass Stakes. Goldberg doesn't have Zandon in his top six and won't use Zandon in any 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Hammer is high on 20-1 long shot Smile Happy. A son of 2015 champion sprinter Runhappy, Smile Happy has two wins and two seconds in four career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 9.

Goldberg believes that effort in the Blue Grass will set Smile Happy up perfectly for a big performance on Saturday. "Trainer Ken McPeek called me and said that Smile Happy gives him his best chance to win the Kentucky Derby," Hammer told SportsLine. "McPeek likes this horse a lot." Goldberg is using Smile Happy prominently in his wagers.

Hammer's top choice is a horse who can "save ground from his post position." He also is high on a big double-digit long shot who "has the speed to avoid a lot of trouble."

