There are expected to be more than 100,000 fans in attendance at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but one familiar face will not be at Churchill Downs. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for this year's edition of the Run for the Roses after last year's winner, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance. Baffert's absence has created not only a void in the horse racing world, but also an opportunity for handicappers. Which 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders have the most value? Chad Brown's Zandon was the morning-line 3-1 favorite, but has moved to 8-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon drew an ideal post position, so should he be one of your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks at his new odds? What about the two 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites, Taiba and Epicenter, at 5-1? The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby, and Belmont Stakes. On Friday, he nailed the exacta in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Epicenter, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Epicenter will have experience on his side after running in six races as a two- and three-year-old. However, he hasn't been dominant and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who has had worse luck in the Kentucky Derby than Asmussen.

The winningest trainer in North American horse racing history, Asmussen is a staggering 0-for-23 at the Kentucky Derby. Epicenter finished sixth in his debut race at Churchill Downs as a two-year-old, when a sloppy track contributed heavily to his failings. Track condition could be a factor again on Saturday with rain falling Friday in Louisville.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Mo Donegal, even though he's almost a double-digit long shot and will race from the inside post. Mo Donegal is one of the few horses in the field that can boast about beating Zandon in one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races. The Remsen Stakes is not on the same level as Sunday's race, but Mo Donegal was able to knock off Zandon in that start. There are not many other horses who can make that claim.

Mo Donegal also comes from a storied background, as his sire, Uncle Mo, also fathered 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist. There are recent results that could direct bettors towards Mo Donegal, as he used his closing speed to win the Wood Memorial Stakes. He has also been trained by the experienced Todd Pletcher, providing plenty of value on Saturday.

