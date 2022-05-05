The time for the annual Run for the Roses is drawing near, as 20 thoroughbreds and their jockeys will race in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Joel Rosario is one of the most experienced 2022 Kentucky Derby jockeys, having raced in 10 prior editions of the Kentucky Derby. The Eclipse Award winner for outstanding jockey won the Kentucky Derby in 2013 aboard Orb and had five of his other Kentucky Derby horses place fifth or higher. Rosario will compete in the Kentucky Derby 2022 aboard Epicenter, the second-favorite at 7-2. Zandon is atop the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 3-1, with Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) coming in as other top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby, and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Epicenter, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Epicenter has been one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites because he won four of his last five races. However, the three-year-old colt hasn't raced since the Louisiana Derby on March 26. He is also starting out of the No. 3 post, which hasn't produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Real Quiet in 1998.

"I really hoped he would be the favorite so I could get a better price on my top two," Demling told SportsLine. "Epicenter's only race he didn't finish first or second was at Churchill in his first game. He's won on the lead and stalking and has really good speed numbers. I can see him capturing the roses, but I'm going elsewhere."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Mo Donegal, even though he's a double-digit long shot and will race from the inside post. The expert notes that this colt has both experience and pedigree on its side. Trainer Todd Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017), and jockey Iran Ortiz Jr. is making his sixth Kentucky Derby appearance. Mo Donegal is also the son of Uncle Mo, a five-time race winner.

"Typically the No. 1 post position is a bad draw, but he's going to drop back and make a run," Demling told SportsLine. "The son of Uncle Mo should be right there, running in the stretch.

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, odds