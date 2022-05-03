There has never been a winning horse from the No. 17 post position in 42 starts at the Kentucky Derby. Classic Causeway will race from that gate on Saturday in the 2022 Kentucky Derby after post positions were drawn on Monday. He is priced at 30-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, putting him well behind Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2) at the top of the market. Should you fade Classic Causeway with your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or is he one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby sleepers to target? Other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1) and White Abarrio (10-1). Is Zandon one of the rightful 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites from the tenth gate? What should your 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions be? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby, and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup locked in, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Epicenter, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Epicenter was the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite to win the race for several weeks, but he has seen Zandon pass him at the top of the market. His only finish outside of the top two occurred at Churchill Downs last fall, when he finished in sixth place.

Epicenter also came up short at the Lecomte this year, making him a troubling bet at short odds this weekend. He will be racing out of the third starting gate, where only five horses have come away victorious in 92 all-time starts. The most recent winner from that gate came in 1998, which does not bode well for Epicenter on Saturday.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Mo Donegal, even though he's a double-digit long shot and will race from the inside post. The first starting gate is generally a poor draw, but Demling believes Mo Donegal can drop back at the beginning and make a run down the stretch. He has proven his speed in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races and is being trained by one of the best barns in horse racing.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has started at least one horse in the Kentucky Derby field every year but 2003, winning in 2010 (Super Saver) and 2017 (Always Dreaming). Mo Donegal is the son of Uncle Mo, who was the champion two-year-old male in 2010. Uncle Mo has already produced one Kentucky Derby winner, Nyquist, who won the 2016 edition of this race.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an evening bigger double-digit long shot who has "been training great at Churchill Downs," and is set to hit the board hard. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2022? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed nine Derby-Oaks doubles and six straight races.

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, odds