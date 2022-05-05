The updated 2022 Kentucky Derby odds following this week's post draw pushed Zandon from 6-1 to 3-1. Zandon will run from post No. 10 on Saturday, while the former 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite, Epicenter, will come out of the gate at No. 3. Epicenter had been the 5-1 favorite for weeks, but now slots in at 7-2. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses like White Abarrio (10-1) and Zozos (20-1) saw their odds improve, while 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders like Messier (8-1) and Taiba (12-1), moved the other direction. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby, and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup locked in, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Epicenter, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Epicenter's five-furlong workout on May 1 at Churchill Downs didn't do much to move the needle, and he actually ran slower than his last workout of the same length. If Epicenter can't break quickly out of the gate on Saturday, the 2022 Kentucky Derby field is likely to bury him after the first turn, making it difficult to make up ground.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup doesn't appear to be the paciest group overall, and a potentially wet track after rain on Thursday and Friday could bog things down, even for horses like Epicenter that are known to finish well.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Mo Donegal, even though he's a double-digit long shot and will race from the inside post. The horse seemingly checks every box of what you would want out of a Kentucky Derby starter, beginning with his racing history. He's finished in the money in all five of his starts and won two graded stakes races. He's the sire of Uncle Mo, who didn't compete in the Kentucky Derby as a three-year-old, but has already produced one Derby winner, Nyquist in 2016.

Mo Donegal also has one of the most experienced Kentucky Derby trainers, Todd Pletcher, who has sent a record 59 starters to Churchill Downs and is a two-time winner. Finally, Mo Donegal reached the speed threshold that has historically been a strong sign for the Kentucky Derby, as he sprinted the final 3/8 mile of his last prep race in under 38 seconds. Of the last 24 Kentucky Derby winners, 18 of them shaded the 38-second mark in their final prep race.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an evening bigger double-digit long shot who has "been training great at Churchill Downs," and is set to hit the board hard. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2022? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed nine Derby-Oaks doubles and six straight races.

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, odds