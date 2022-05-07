The Kentucky Derby is much more than just a horse race, as it also has a party-like atmosphere for those in attendance at Churchill Downs. No party would be complete without the finest of delicacies, which is why Churchill Downs has released its 2022 Kentucky Derby menu. Spectators at the event will be able to revel in an assortment of salads, casseroles and gourmet desserts served prior to the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday. Then, and with full bellies, they'll watch "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports." The favorite to win Kentucky Derby 148 is Zandon, who drew the No. 10 post and is 3-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Epicenter (7-2), White Abarrio (10-1) and Taiba (12-1). The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby, and Belmont Stakes. On Friday, he nailed the exacta in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Epicenter, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Epicenter is one of the only 2022 Kentucky Derby horses to earn both Beyer and Brisnet speed figures of 100 or more. However, Epicenter's runner-up finish at the Lecomte Stakes in January gives the expert some pause.

"I really hoped he would be the favorite so I could get a better price on my top two," Demling told SportsLine. "Epicenter's only race he didn't finish first or second was at Churchill Downs in his first game. He's won on the lead and stalking and has really good speed numbers. I can see him capturing the roses, but I'm going elsewhere."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Mo Donegal, even though he's a double-digit long shot and will race from the inside post. Mo Donegal is one of the few 2022 Kentucky Derby horses to defeat Zandon, as he did that in winning the Remsen Stakes. His last time out saw Mo Donegal display his unparalleled closing speed, as he ran the final three-eighths of a mile in the Wood Memorial Stakes in 35.61 seconds to win that race.

Every horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field had the final three-eighths of a mile in their last prep race timed, and Mo Donegal's bested them all. In fact, his 35.61 seconds is the fastest by any Kentucky Derby starter since 2016. The next fastest time during that stretch was by Maximum Security in the 2019 Florida Derby, and the horse would go on to win that year's Kentucky Derby before being disqualified due to interference. Mo Donegal is in a league of his own in regards to his final kick, and with the most experienced Derby trainer in Todd Pletcher by his side, he carries plenty of value for 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

