The 2022 Kentucky Derby, which is the 148th running of the opening leg of the Triple Crown, is slated to take place on Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs.
In 2021, Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby but tested positive for a banned substance, betamethasone, shortly thereafter. Medina Spirit ended up being stripped of the victory and Mandaloun was later recognized as the official winner. Baffert was fined and suspended over Medina Spirit's positive test.
The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the victory. Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 5/1. Most recently, Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby back in March and three-year old colt has four first place finishes. Three-year old colt Zandon is right behind Epicenter at 6/1 odds after previously winning the $1 million Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass in Kentucky. The last Blue Grass participant to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense in 2007.
Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owner, trainer and jockey.
Zandon
- Owner: Jeff Drown
- Trainer: Chad C. Brown
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
Epicenter
- Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
Messier
- Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, and Madaket Stables LLC
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Jockey: John R. Velazquez
Mo Donegal
- Owner: Donegal Racing and Repole Stable
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
White Abarrio
- Owner: C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC
- Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Taiba
- Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc.
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Jockey: Mike E. Smith
Smile Happy
- Owner: Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin)
- Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
- Jockey: Corey J. Lanerie
Charge It
- Owner: Whisper Hill Farm, LLC
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Luis Saez
Crown Pride
- Owner: Teruya Yoshida
- Trainer: Koichi Shintani
- Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
Zozos
- Owner: Butrow, Barry, and Joni
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: Manuel Franco
Simplification
- Owner: Bobo, Tami, and DeMarc, Tristan
- Trainer: Antonio Sano
- Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
Cyberknife
- Owner: Gold Square LLC
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
Happy Jack
- Owner: Calumet Farm
- Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill
- Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Summer Is Tomorrow
- Owner: Hilary, Michael and Burke, Negar
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
- Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
Tiz the Bomb
- Owner: Magdalena Racing, Lessee
- Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek
- Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
Pioneer of Medina
- Owner: Sumaya U.S. Stable
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Joe Bravo
Barber Road
- Owner: WSS Racing, LLC
- Trainer: John Alexander Ortiz
- Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez
Classic Causeway
- Owner: Kentucky West Racing LLC and Clarke M. Cooper
- Trainer: Brian A. Lynch
- Jockey: Julien R. Leparoux
Tawny Port
- Owner: Peachtree Stable
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Ethereal Road
- Owner: Gilbert, Julie and Sones, Aaron
- Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
- Jockey: Luis Contreras