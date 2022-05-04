The 2022 Kentucky Derby, which is the 148th running of the opening leg of the Triple Crown, is slated to take place on Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs.

In 2021, Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby but tested positive for a banned substance, betamethasone, shortly thereafter. Medina Spirit ended up being stripped of the victory and Mandaloun was later recognized as the official winner. Baffert was fined and suspended over Medina Spirit's positive test.

The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the victory. Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 5/1. Most recently, Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby back in March and three-year old colt has four first place finishes. Three-year old colt Zandon is right behind Epicenter at 6/1 odds after previously winning the $1 million Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass in Kentucky. The last Blue Grass participant to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense in 2007.

Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owner, trainer and jockey.

Zandon

Owner: Jeff Drown

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Epicenter

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Messier

Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, and Madaket Stables LLC

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Mo Donegal

Owner: Donegal Racing and Repole Stable

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

White Abarrio

Owner: C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable LLC

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Taiba

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc.

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Smile Happy

Owner: Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin)

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Jockey: Corey J. Lanerie

Charge It

Owner: Whisper Hill Farm, LLC

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Crown Pride

Owner: Teruya Yoshida

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

Zozos

Owner: Butrow, Barry, and Joni

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Simplification

Owner: Bobo, Tami, and DeMarc, Tristan

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Cyberknife

Owner: Gold Square LLC

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Happy Jack

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Summer Is Tomorrow

Owner: Hilary, Michael and Burke, Negar

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Tiz the Bomb

Owner: Magdalena Racing, Lessee

Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek

Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.

Pioneer of Medina

Owner: Sumaya U.S. Stable

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Barber Road

Owner: WSS Racing, LLC

Trainer: John Alexander Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Classic Causeway

Owner: Kentucky West Racing LLC and Clarke M. Cooper

Trainer: Brian A. Lynch

Jockey: Julien R. Leparoux

Tawny Port

Owner: Peachtree Stable

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Ethereal Road