The 2022 Kentucky Derby post positions have been set for Saturday's race at Churchill Downs. Smile Happy, a 20-1 Kentucky Derby long shot, will start out of the No. 5 post, which has produced 10.9 percent of Kentucky Derby winners in the race's history, including Always Dreaming in 2017. Happy Jack, another long shot at 30-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2022, competes in the Kentucky Derby 2022 out of the No. 2 post, which has been the starting point for the most horses in the money at 27.7 percent, but hasn't had a Kentucky Derby winner since Affirmed in 1978. Current 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite Zandon will start out of the No. 10 post, which hasn't produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Giacomo in 2005. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. Messier ran his fastest race two starts ago in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. However, he was unable to match Taiba in the Santa Anita Derby. Messier will need a major improvement if he wants to beat out a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field on Saturday.

There have only been two Canadian-bred horses that have won the Kentucky Derby, the most recent being Sunny's Halo in 1983. Messier also had to switch barns following Bob Baffert's suspension, which could have played a role in his shortcomings at the Santa Anita Derby. Messier is posing plenty of questions heading into the Kentucky Derby 2022, so Yu will avoid the colt in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Instead, Yu is high on Cyberknife, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. The three-year-old thoroughbred has finished first in his last two races, rebounding from a sixth-place finish at the Lecomte Stakes in January. At the Arkansas Derby on April 2, Cyberknife gained speed in the last leg of the race and stayed the course to defeat Secret Oath and Barber Road.

"He got a great ride in his Arkansas Derby win and won the way you want to see a horse win," Yu told SportsLine. "To be fair, he had some additional antics late in the lane, but I think this is just his personality and not him being green. I am learning more about him, and I think those antics were less than we have seen before so progress has been made."

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Yu's top pick is an overlooked horse who has the "speed to press and has top connections." Yu is also high on an enormous long shot who is her "must-use-in-exotics horse." She said this colt "has shown race after race that he belongs in the Kentucky Derby." She is including these horses in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby? Which enormous long shot is a must-back? Check out the Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed last year's winner on Derby Day.



2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post positions