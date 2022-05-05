Few horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field have run as many times ahead of the 148th Run for the Roses as Barber Road. The gray colt took wins in its maiden claiming and starter allowance races, but hasn't won in five starts since. His two most recent outings came at the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, where he finished third and second, respectively. Barber Road is one of eight horses at 30-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds ahead of Saturday's race, but can he exceed expectations and finish as one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders? Barber Road would need to upset this year's 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite, Zandon. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. The three-year-old colt is named after Hockey Hall-of-Famer Mark Messier and is one of two entries trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over the duty after six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert was suspended. Yakteen also trains Taiba, who is 12-1 and overtook stablemate Messier to win the Santa Anita Derby on April 9.

That was the third second-place finish in six career starts for Messier, who won the other three races. The fact he will be running a career-long 1 1/4 miles on Saturday does not sit well with Yu. "I am still not convinced that he is a horse who wants a ton of ground, and I think his good efforts have been made to look better because of whom he was facing," she told SportsLine.

Instead, Yu is high on Cyberknife, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. The chestnut colt has three wins in his last four races, with the only outlier being a surprising sixth-place finish at the Lecomte Stakes in January.

In Cyberknife's last win at the Arkansas Derby, he made his move after the first turn to overtake a trio of horses and move on for the victory. Barber Road recovered from a slow start to compete with Cyberknife in that race, but wasn't able to edge him out at the end and lost by three-fourths of a length. In his previous race, jockey Florent Geroux noticed Cyberknife's off-kilter running form mid-race and was able to correct it in time to recover and breeze away from the field. With unpredictable weather conditions on tap for the weekend, a horse that responds to making key adjustments on the fly should be given an extra look.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post positions